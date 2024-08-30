Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Short Interest Up 32.5% in August

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the July 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Ucommune International Trading Down 2.2 %

UK stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.34. 31,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,839. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. Ucommune International has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $6.85.

Get Ucommune International alerts:

Ucommune International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ucommune International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ucommune International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.