UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Raised to $45.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of UDR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.65.

UDR Trading Down 0.2 %

UDR stock opened at $44.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. UDR has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $44.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.83.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 123.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,580,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 12,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in UDR by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in UDR by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in UDR by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

