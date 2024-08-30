UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Hits New 1-Year High at $341.23

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $341.23 and last traded at $341.23, with a volume of 32240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $334.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.77.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $110.18 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.36, for a total value of $336,119.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,245,872.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.36, for a total value of $336,119.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,341 shares in the company, valued at $43,245,872.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.04, for a total transaction of $787,063.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,812,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,134 shares of company stock valued at $21,494,247 in the last three months. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UFP Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,835,000 after acquiring an additional 26,269 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in UFP Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 313,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,885,000 after acquiring an additional 17,708 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in UFP Technologies by 174.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 185,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,893,000 after acquiring an additional 118,106 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in UFP Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 105,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,220,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

