Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Cut to $430.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $480.22.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $367.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $373.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.73. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $318.17 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

