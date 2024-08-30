Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $367.58, but opened at $344.09. Ulta Beauty shares last traded at $358.97, with a volume of 1,191,713 shares trading hands.

The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on ULTA. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $494.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.09.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,023,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,412,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $373.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.73.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

