Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 22.600-23.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 25.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.0 billion-$11.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.5 billion. Ulta Beauty also updated its FY25 guidance to $22.60-23.50 EPS.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $10.48 on Friday, reaching $357.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,473,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,805. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $373.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.73. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $356.00 target price (down previously from $404.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $445.09.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

