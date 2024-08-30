UMB Bank n.a. Buys 11,224 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,224 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $82.80 during midday trading on Friday. 2,777,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,000,214. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $82.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.70.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.