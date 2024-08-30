UMB Bank n.a. Buys 165 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $29,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 675.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.45.

Analog Devices stock traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.84. 2,770,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,937. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.98 and its 200-day moving average is $212.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $116.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,365.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,365.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,710 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

