UMB Bank n.a. Buys 91 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,596,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,203,000 after purchasing an additional 286,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,409,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,143,000 after buying an additional 132,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $323,251,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 760,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,534,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $79,392,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,457 shares of company stock worth $4,452,898. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:RCL traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,565,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,157. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.77 and its 200-day moving average is $144.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.62. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $173.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

