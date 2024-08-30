UMB Bank n.a. Buys Shares of 4,545 Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOLV. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth about $27,000.

SOLV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus started coverage on Solventum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

Shares of SOLV stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $64.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,089,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,587. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.37. Solventum Co. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Solventum Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

