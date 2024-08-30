UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,673 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. owned approximately 0.09% of Heartland Financial USA worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Financial USA

In other news, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $220,064.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $149,385.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $220,064.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,318 shares of company stock worth $369,475 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,164. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $188.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

