UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MLI traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.71. 602,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,217. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.06. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $72.82.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $997.75 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.03%.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $537,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,449,257.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $3,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,214,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,904,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $537,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,449,257.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $7,081,770. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

