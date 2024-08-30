UMB Bank n.a. Has $189,000 Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,945.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,141 shares of company stock worth $2,850,108 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPE. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Argus raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.37. 18,091,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,934,882. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

