UMB Bank n.a. Has $2.27 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PNC traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.17. 1,978,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,618. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $185.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total transaction of $218,778.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,929,359.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total transaction of $218,778.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,929,359.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,061,400.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,021 shares of company stock worth $4,190,611. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

