UMB Bank n.a. Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth $150,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kellanova by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,582 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Kellanova by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,278,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,221,000 after purchasing an additional 689,395 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Kellanova by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,504,000 after purchasing an additional 655,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at $35,372,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on K shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $83.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $4,367,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,142,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,114,013.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $55,663,566. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Stock Performance

K stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.61. 4,253,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,706. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $80.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 85.39%.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.