UMB Bank n.a. Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,766 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,878,572,000 after buying an additional 31,575,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after buying an additional 15,475,631 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 44.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,556,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $952,139,000 after buying an additional 6,673,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,787,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,385,842,000 after buying an additional 4,678,169 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.04. 177,563,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,623,316. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.41. The company has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. Intel’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

