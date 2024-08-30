UMB Bank n.a. Has $4.49 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,410 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $47.23. 11,694,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,381,796. The firm has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $47.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

