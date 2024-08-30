UMB Bank n.a. Has $5.48 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,893 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 105,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 70,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 107,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,601,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,859. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.34.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

