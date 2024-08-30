UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 83.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,819 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 19,029 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,359,518,000 after acquiring an additional 589,317 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BHP Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,430,056 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $302,625,000 after purchasing an additional 168,875 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in BHP Group by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $299,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,940 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $191,837,000. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,168,988 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,439,000 after purchasing an additional 14,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BHP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,312. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $51.73 and a one year high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.24. The stock has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 56.35%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

