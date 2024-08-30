UMB Bank n.a. Raises Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.00.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,940 shares of company stock worth $2,214,019. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ROP traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $554.41. The company had a trading volume of 407,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,846. The stock has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $549.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $544.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $474.46 and a fifty-two week high of $579.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.