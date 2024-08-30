UMB Bank n.a. Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,091,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,511.4% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 24,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,838 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 9,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $248.50. 2,517,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,403. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.68 and its 200 day moving average is $233.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The stock has a market cap of $141.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.04.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

