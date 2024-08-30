UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 70,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 30.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 234,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,809,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.50.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,128.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.54. 843,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,073. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $210.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

