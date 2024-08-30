UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,712 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,093.9% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

JPST traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.67. 3,587,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,856,735. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $50.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

