UMB Bank n.a. Sells 346 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 71.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 87.4% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 426.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,397,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at approximately $839,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,353. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $95.68.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($1.15). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 87.75% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

