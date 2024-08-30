UMB Bank n.a. Sells 392 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in State Street were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,421,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 541.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 751,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,117,000 after buying an additional 634,422 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 430.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 735,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,841,000 after acquiring an additional 596,567 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in State Street by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,563,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,145,000 after acquiring an additional 573,016 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 807,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,469,000 after acquiring an additional 507,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE STT traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $87.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,288. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.55 and its 200-day moving average is $76.08. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $87.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STT. Citigroup raised their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on State Street

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.