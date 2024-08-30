UMB Bank n.a. Sells 7,303 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,570 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,303 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.05. 3,018,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,078,813. The firm has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -435.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.30.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

