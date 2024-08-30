UMB Bank n.a. Takes $332,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $5.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $573.88. The stock had a trading volume of 281,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $570.81 and its 200 day moving average is $540.94. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $397.76 and a one year high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

