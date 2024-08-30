UMB Bank n.a. Trims Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,533,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $686,712,000 after buying an additional 1,391,370 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,368.4% in the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,468,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,440 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 24.5% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 5,089,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,371,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $20,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,558,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,431. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average is $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

