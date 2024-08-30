UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in UniFirst by 69.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNF shares. StockNews.com upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 682 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.30, for a total value of $132,512.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.30, for a total transaction of $132,512.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,744 shares in the company, valued at $921,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $856,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,600,714.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,490 shares of company stock worth $4,668,295. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UniFirst Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNF traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.43. 1,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,887. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.81. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.58 and a fifty-two week high of $197.88.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The textile maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $603.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.97 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.44%. Equities research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Articles

