United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Down 2.5%

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.09 and last traded at $20.09. 1,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 102,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UFCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on United Fire Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

United Fire Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85. The company has a market cap of $517.19 million, a P/E ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 0.38.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $301.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.80 million. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 3.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Fire Group

In other news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 449,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,463,584.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,500 shares of company stock worth $50,310. Corporate insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Fire Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UFCS. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Fire Group during the second quarter worth $201,000. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

