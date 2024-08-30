Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.35.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UEC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Uranium Energy by 897.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $5.09 on Friday. Uranium Energy has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.60.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uranium Energy will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

