Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.35.
Several brokerages have recently commented on UEC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy
Uranium Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $5.09 on Friday. Uranium Energy has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.60.
Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uranium Energy will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Uranium Energy Company Profile
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
