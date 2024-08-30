Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,330,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the July 31st total of 5,720,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell & Co. purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Uranium Royalty by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 20,057 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UROY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.19. 633,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.98 million, a PE ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.22. Uranium Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Uranium Royalty will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

