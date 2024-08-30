Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2024

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,330,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the July 31st total of 5,720,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UROY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Royalty

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell & Co. purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Uranium Royalty by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 20,057 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Royalty Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of UROY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.19. 633,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.98 million, a PE ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.22. Uranium Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Uranium Royalty will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uranium Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.