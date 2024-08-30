US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Short Interest Down 39.5% in August

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the July 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.24% of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF alerts:

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:UTEN traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $45.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,773. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a 1-year low of $41.43 and a 1-year high of $45.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.72.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Increases Dividend

About US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1569 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Get Free Report)

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.