US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UFIV stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average is $48.31. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $49.79.

Get US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF alerts:

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1684 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.