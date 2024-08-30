USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Insider Sells $40,738.66 in Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $40,738.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,003,263.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

USA Compression Partners Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average of $24.40. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12 month low of $20.97 and a 12 month high of $28.47.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $235.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently 512.20%.

USAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho raised USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Institutional Trading of USA Compression Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 542,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 280,491 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 85,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Objectivity Squared LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $4,429,000. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

