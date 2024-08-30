USDX [Kava] Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001320 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $87.16 million and $304,283.18 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,172.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $325.35 or 0.00549833 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00036839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00072073 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007911 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000149 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

