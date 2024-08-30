Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.22 and last traded at $60.31. 177,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 946,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Valaris from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.80.

Valaris Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.60 and a 200 day moving average of $70.78.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.00 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 49.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Valaris

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,355,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,282,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,662,000 after acquiring an additional 135,753 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,890,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 699.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

