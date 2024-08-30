Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,760,000 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the July 31st total of 5,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,215,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.37. 2,020,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,189. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.91. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.47 and a 12 month high of $81.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

