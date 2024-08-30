Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 619,000 shares, an increase of 63.9% from the July 31st total of 377,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,933,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.50. 2,616,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,783. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.30. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $62.50.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2014 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 527.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 381.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 882.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

