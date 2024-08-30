Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Sets New 52-Week High at $258.29

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $258.29 and last traded at $258.20, with a volume of 317932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.23 and a 200 day moving average of $244.19.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.