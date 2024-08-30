Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fairman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
VOE stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.41. 109,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,382. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $164.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.61.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
