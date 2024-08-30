Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 47,163 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 46,340 shares.The stock last traded at $119.05 and had previously closed at $118.64.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.65 and its 200 day moving average is $111.39. The stock has a market cap of $896.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after acquiring an additional 22,438 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 109,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after buying an additional 44,049 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,989,000.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

