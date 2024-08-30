Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 8.9% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $31,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,676,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VTV traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.81. 1,806,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,764. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $172.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

