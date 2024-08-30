Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1,122.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837,593 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Veeva Systems worth $166,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,571,000 after buying an additional 125,012 shares during the period. William Allan Corp grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 12,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VEEV traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,887,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,344. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.72 and a 1-year high of $236.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.13. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.13.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

