Verasity Trading Down 14.1% This Week (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. Verasity has a market cap of $25.80 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000836 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

