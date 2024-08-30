Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VRNT

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 66.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.05. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $38.17.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $221.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.71 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William Kurtz sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $77,099.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,852.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $161,662.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Kurtz sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $77,099.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,193 shares in the company, valued at $737,852.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 381,527 shares of company stock valued at $12,898,762. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 160.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 764.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verint Systems by 173.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.