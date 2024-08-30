Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,825,186 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 67,234 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Verizon Communications worth $198,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 105,433 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 22,101 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 24,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 20,152 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.79. 20,006,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,351,631. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

