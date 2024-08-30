Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW) Short Interest Up 71.4% in August

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Versus Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VSSYW stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,216. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Versus Systems has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.00.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform to drive user engagement through gamification and rewards in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, an interactive advertising tool that allows content creators, marketers, agencies, and other advertisers to increase customer acquisition and loyalty through a combination of games and rewards.

