Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Down 0.3%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $79.30 and last traded at $79.94. 2,003,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 8,635,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.21.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRT. Bank of America upped their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.84, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 9.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $185,339,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $331,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 303.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,903 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,353 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

