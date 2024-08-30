VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF (NASDAQ:GLOW) Short Interest Down 66.7% in August

VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF (NASDAQ:GLOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GLOW stock remained flat at $25.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $26.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24.

VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0878 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th.

